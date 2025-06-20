It's gonna get hot in Massachusetts over the next week, and it's best we stay cool. The pool, lakes, and the beach can be great ways to cool off provided we stay slathered in sunscreen. Temperatures will hit the 90s next week in parts of Massachusetts.

15 Beaches Closed In Mass. Ahead Of Oppressive Heat

Beaches close during the swimming season due to unsafe levels of bacteria. But where is the bacteria and how dangerous is it?

Bacteria, such as enterococci, originate from storm water runoff, sewer overflows, wildlife waste, or agricultural runoff, contaminating the water, not the sand.

Cyanobacteria blooms, like at Miacomet Pond, thrive in warm, nutrient-rich water, producing toxins harmful to humans and pets.

These closures protect public health, as swimming in contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal issues (nausea, diarrhea), respiratory symptoms (cough, sore throat), or skin rashes. While not typically life-threatening, these illnesses pose risks, especially for children, seniors, or those with weakened immune systems.

Beaches closed as of 6/20/25

Damon Pond Beach, Ashby (Bacterial Exceedance)

Constitution Beach, Boston (Bacterial Exceedance)

Walden Pond - Main, Concord (Other)

Richard P. Sharon Beach, Marlboro (Bacterial Exceedance)

Miacomet Pond, Nantucket (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Short Beach, Revere (Bacterial Exceedance)

Collins Cove, Salem (Bacterial Exceedance)

Juniper Point, Salem (Bacterial Exceedance)

Steps Beach, Salem (Other)

Peckham Pond at Cape Nihan, Saugus (Bacterial Exceedance)

Beamans Pond, Templeton (Bacterial Exceedance)

Pearl Hill Pond Beach, Townsend (Bacterial Exceedance)

Crow Hill Pond Beach, Westminster (Bacterial Exceedance)

Donovans Beach, Winthrop (Bacterial Exceedance)

Halford Beach, Winthrop (Bacterial Exceedance) -cbsnews.com

These closures can change daily, visit mass.gov

Let's face it, when it's hot out and the day warrants a trip to the beach, no one wants to set up their lawn chair on a dirty Massachusetts beach. What constitutes dirty though? The sand? The water? The smell? Let's explore the following beaches.

The Cleanest Public Beaches In Massachusetts

North of Boston, Crane Beach in Ipswich comes in at number one. This beach is an all around gem. It's the cleanest water, has the best sand, is easily accessible by car or by foot, and the waves aren't too big.

The Trustees’ rigorous conservation efforts, including daily cleanups and habitat protection, keep Crane Beach pristine. Its dunes and surrounding marshlands are carefully preserved, contributing to the beach’s ecological health and aesthetic appeal. Water quality here is consistently excellent, with regular testing confirming low levels of contaminants. -beaches-searcher.com

South of Boston, Pleasure Bay and City Point rank the cleanest in Massachusetts in terms of water quality. Scenic views and smaller waves accompany the clean water experience at these spots.

In South Boston, Pleasure Bay and City Point have earned top marks for their exceptional water quality, as highlighted in the 2024 Beach Water Quality Report Card from Save the Harbor/Save the Bay. -wbur.org

Both beaches scored a 100% average on water quality from 2018-2023.

Massachusetts Beaches that rank very clean:

Revere

Nantasket

Coast Guard Beach

King's Beach in Lynn, MA ranked the lowest of the metropolitan beaches.