We certainly do not want to be the spreader of misinformation, however, there is a staffing company reporting that the minimum wage in Massachusetts is going up $1.25.

Massachusetts just incrementally crawled to $15.00 on January 1, 2023 which was supposed to remain unchanged for awhile.

Is $16.25 Massachusetts Minimum Wage For 2024 Fake News?

These stats are from staffing company staffboom.com. All of the other states on the list have been verified as true increases except for Massachusetts, that is, unless the state hasn't notified the public of any change yet.

California : The minimum wage will increase to $16 per hour effective January 1, 2024 for all employers, regardless of size 2 .

New Jersey : The minimum wage will increase to $15 per hour effective January 1, 2024 for most employers.

New York : The minimum wage will increase to $16 per hour in New York City and the counties of Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester, and to $15 per hour in all other parts of the state effective January 1, 2024.

Connecticut : The minimum wage will increase to $15 per hour effective July 1, 2023 and will be adjusted annually based on the cost of living.

Hawaii and Illinois : The minimum wage will increase to $14 per hour effective January 1, 2024.

Maine : The minimum wage will increase to $15 per hour effective January 1, 2024.

Maryland : The minimum wage will increase to $15 per hour effective January 1, 2024.

Massachusetts: The minimum wage will increase to $16.25 per hour effective January 1, 2024.

Masslive is reporting no change to the minimum wage for January 1, 2024.

There are 16 states increasing its minimum wage in 2024, a decrease from the 25 states that increased minimum wage in 2023.

One of the states not increasing minimum wage in 2024 is Massachusetts, where the minimum wage increased from $14.25 to $15 on Jan. 1, 2023.

The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 an hour. Washington is the state with the highest minimum wage at $16.28 in 2024.

Some small businesses have had some trouble adjusting to the current $15.00 wage with inflation affecting costs as well.