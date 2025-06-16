As a Massachusetts resident who has registered scores of cars over the years, I have never applied for a specialty plate. Whatever the person at the desk handed me, that was good enough.

There is a population out there, however, that loves specialty plates. Massachusetts offers over 30 specialty plates like Cape Cod and Islands, Jimmy Fund, New England Patriots, Veteran, Antique, the new Overdose Awareness, and 250 Years of Freedom plates.

18,600 People Wanted This Mass. License Plate In 2024

Over 18,600 people applied for low number plates last year. You've got to be up to date with all of your fees and taxes with the commonwealth in order to apply.

In 2024, 298 plates were available, including examples like "34," "255," "1912," "2X," "33V," "B8," and "Z88." Applicants cannot choose specific plates; they are assigned based on the order listed by the RMV.

Low-number plates are a cultural quirk in Massachusetts, valued for their uniqueness, historical legacy, or as family heirlooms. Some see them as a status symbol, while others view them as a fun tradition. The lottery system, introduced to combat favoritism, makes the process accessible to all eligible residents, though the odds remain competitive due to high application numbers.

If you're interested in entering for a low number this year: To enter the low plate lottery, visit mass.gov, the deadline is Aug. 15, 2025

Classic cars are the hobby of many people here in Massachusetts with antique car displays filling venues. People are definitely passionate about their vehicles and it shows.

When Is Your Vehicle Considered "Antique" or "Classic" In Massachusetts?

I passed this older Chevy pick up truck on the way to work today and it got me thinking...

When I was growing up, vehicles that were antique had funny sounding horns and huge steel bumpers and bench seats from the 50's and 60's. When does Massachusetts consider your vehicle antique now?

Vehicles that are 25 years old

Vehicles that are older than 25 years are considered antique or classic in Massachusetts, so any vehicle from 1999 or before.

There are some cool things you can apply for at the RMV for special plates, although you certainly don't have too.

You cannot use a vehicle with an "antique" tag for regular driving use in Massachusetts.

Antique Plates In Massachusetts

An “antique motor car” is any motor vehicle over twenty-five years old which is maintained solely for use in exhibitions, club activities, parades, and other functions of public interest.

This includes test drives to prepare for such functions and transportation to and from repair facilities, and not used primarily for the transportation of passengers or goods over any way. A motorcycle is eligible for an Antique registration plate.

Year of Manufacture Plates in Massachusetts

A “Year of Manufacture Plate” is a registration plate (in the possession of the Applicant) originally issued by the Commonwealth in the exact year of manufacture of the antique motor car to which it is proposed to be attached. If no registration plate(s) was issued in a particular year, a registration plate originally issued in a prior year may be approved by the Registrar for use as a Year of Manufacturer Plate on the “antique motor ca” to which it is proposed to be attached. Year of Manufacture Vanity Plates or Year of Manufacture Antique Plates are not available. -mass.gov