This purpose of this post is for a laugh. Simply satirical!

I'd like to say that I'm pretty observant and although I have been guilty of saying some of the following phrases incorrectly, I love pointing them out when others say the wrong.

19 Phrases Massachusetts Residents Always Goof Up

1. It's "nip it in the bud", not "nip it in the butt".

Yes, a hard "d" sound can sound like "t"; however, a lot of folks say this incorrectly. You know, getting ahead of something before it blooms into something that would get out of control, not pinching someone's rear. The picture is just for humor.

2. It's "I'm going to", not "I'm GUNOO".

When people get lazy and combine words, I hear a 50/50 split between "I'm gonna" and "I'm gunoo". Listen for it, it's funny stuff.

3. It's "six of one, half a dozen of the other", not "six of one, half dozen of another."

Maybe I just say this one wrong, lol. It means, basically, your options are the same. You might be comparing things that are equal in value.

4. It's "I couldn't care less", not "I could care less".

This is a BIG one. Technically, it's very ineffective if you say it wrong, it packs no punch that way.

5. It's "the devil you know is better than the devil you don't"

I don't really hear anyone mess this one up, but I wanted to include it because Marjo was unfamiliar with this phrase. It means sort of like, "the grass may not be greener".

6. It's "statute of limitations", not "statue of limitations".

I was just reminded of this the other day when I was watching the news on TV. I've definitely said this one wrong on-air before!

7. It's "in agreement", not "in agreeance".

Although agreeance is TECHNICALLY not wrong, the word has become obsolete, and agreement is correct. Plus, it's not in the Scrabble dictionary!

8. It's "hunger pang", not "hunger pain".

Mind. Blown. Yes, the correct word to describe the way you're feeling, even though it is very similar to "pain" is pang.

9. It's "peace of mind", not "piece of mind".

Something we all want and not necessarily the latter.

10. It's "buck naked", not "butt naked".

This is another one I always got wrong. I mean naked is synonymous with butts, right?!

11. "Shoe-In"

If someone is a "shoe-in", they're a guarantee, a no-brainer so to speak. However, the phrase is actually "shoo-in".

12. "First Come, First Serve"

I hear this all of the time. I know it can be difficult to hear or say that last "d", but the phrase is "first come, first served".

13. "You've Got Another Thing Coming"

Do you remember the Judas Priest song of the same name? Well, they got it wrong, too. The phrase basically means, you're wrong, however, the correct way to say it is, "you've got another think coming".

14. "A Spitting Image"

He's a spitting image of...it means, you know, like a look-a-like, a double. In actuality, the phrase is "spit and image", a reference that emanated from the Bible.

15. "Deep-Seeded"

Marjo always gets confused with this one. If something is deep-seeded, it's been there for a while, right? A problem with longevity comes to mind. The correct phrase is "deep-seated".

16. "Peaked My Interest"

If something peaks your interest, it seems right to spell it that way. You know, like the peak of the mountain is high and therefore is the level of my interest, but the phrase is "piqued my interest".

17. "A Doggy Dog World"

This phrase said or spelled incorrectly acts sort of like an antonym to the real phrase, "dog eat dog world". A doggy dog world seems nice and fluffy but we all know the real truth!

18. "Hunger Pains"

While they mean the same thing, the correct phrase is "hunger pang".

19. "Passerbys"

Walkers are literally people who walk past someone or something, however, the correct spelling is "passersby". I know it can look funky.

