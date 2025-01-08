A 19 year-old man was tragically killed following a skiing accident at Jiminy Peak Ski Resort in Hancock, MA.

Alex Kemp, 19 of New Jersey was pronounced deceased at Baystate Medical Center on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Hancock, Massachusetts.

At approximately 2:39 p.m., 911 dispatch received a call reporting an individual who had sustained injuries while skiing down the mountain.

The accident took place on the left side of Cutter Trail (when descending the mountain). The caller indicated that Mr. Kemp had gone over an embankment and appeared to have suffered significant head trauma.

Jiminy Peak Ski Patrol were immediately dispatched to the scene. Northern Berkshire EMS arrived shortly thereafter to administer life-saving measures. The victim was transported to Berkshire Medical Center before being transferred to Baystate Medical Center for further care.

There is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident. The victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Alex Kemp was a student at Williams College in Williamstown, MA

Emergency response included the Jiminy Peak Ski Patrol and Northern Berkshire EMS. The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is overseeing the investigation. Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort has cooperated throughout the investigation.

Information is provided by the Berkshire County District Attorney's office.

