Some Massachusetts Folks May or May Not Remember These Kitchen Items from the ’70s

Massachusetts folks may or may not remember these kitchen items from the '70s

Ah, the '70s, such a fun and ultra-nostalgic time. Of course, I wouldn't know that firsthand because I was born in 1983. However, as I was growing up, my family still had plenty of '70s items hanging around.

I remember my older brother owned an Atari 2600 game system, which was originally released in the late '70s. He also had Star Wars bedding and a '70s-style bike. My parents had plenty of vinyl records and 8-Track tapes. My dad had a couple of lawnmowers that were from the '70s, but honestly, they looked like they could have been much older. They were beaten and rusty. I think he kept them around for parts. That, or he couldn't part with them.

In our kitchen, we still had plenty of items that screamed '70s. We had those classic-looking cookbooks along with the electric can opener. That thing seemed to last forever. We also had the ugly-looking linoleum floors and Pyrex bowls. I even have some of those items in my current home today. I guess I can't kick the '70s eventhough I wasn't around during that decade.

Speaking of kitchens, if you can't get enough of the '70s, we have a list of kitchen items you would have seen during that decade, and believe it or not, some of those styles are becoming popular again in kitchens today. You know the saying, "everything old is new again." Whether you grew up in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Berkshire County, or anywhere in Massachusetts, you're probably going to remember these kitchen items from the '70s.

PHOTOS: Step Inside a 1970s Kitchen — 34 Things You’ll Recognize From Tupperware jugs (you know the ones) to those ever-present knife sharpeners, let’s take a nostalgic trip back to the quintessential ’70s kitchen. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz