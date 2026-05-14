Have You Heard of the 1984 Funeral Rule?

They say there are only two guarantees in life, and that's death and taxes. Of course, the death of a loved one can happen at any moment. Whenever it happens, you'll want to do your best to celebrate that person's life and keep them in your memories forever. Of course, when a loved one moves on, funeral and burial arrangements are an expected task that needs to be completed sooner rather than later.

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What is the Average Cost of a Massachusetts Funeral in 2026?

While you can find many sources on the internet, World Population Review states that the average price for a full funeral service with a burial in Massachusetts in 2026 is $9,545. The cremation option is $7,109. An affordable burial is around $5,535, and direct cremation is about $2,720.

The 1984 'Funeral Rule' is Your Friend. Have You Heard of It?

World Population Review also notes that if you're planning and paying for a funeral, you should know your rights. For example, you are allowed to buy the goods and services you want. This means if you only want to have a direct burial and forgo the viewing and memorial services, for example, you have the right to purchase that particular package. You also have the right to be given an itemized statement of all goods and services, be told price information over the phone, and other rights related to your funeral. This all falls under the Funeral Rule, which was introduced by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 1984.

Gather Information and Speak with the Professionals

No matter which option you choose for a funeral, the best thing to do is pick up the phone and speak with a representative from the funeral home of your choice to get a clear vision of what you can expect to pay.

In addition to the services you choose, the cost will vary depending on the funeral home you desire, as well as where you're located in Massachusetts. The cost for a funeral most likely looks a bit different in Boston compared to North Adams or Pittsfield, for example. You can check out average costs on websites all day, but ultimately, the best thing to do is to speak with a live person at the funeral home.

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