Ever get excited when you drive by a gas station with low prices and then suddenly realize it's a member only price? Big box membership retail outlets like BJ's and Costco serve their purpose for sure as consumers can stock up on items in bulk at whole sale prices, but do you have to buy a membership to purchase everything in the store?

2 Big Items Costco In Mass. Must Sell You Even With No Membership

There are a few things that any regular joe without a membership can walk in and buy at a Costco location in Massachusetts.

472367498 Minerva Studio loading...

1. Alcohol

Remember during the pandemic when rumors were flying left and right that liquor stores were going to close? For such a old puritan law state, Massachusetts is one if the states that prohibits Costco from prohibiting YOU to buy alcohol there.

Local laws prevent membership-only clubs like Costco or Sam's Club from withholding alcohol sales to the general public. -cnet.com

13 other states like New York, Vermont, and Connecticut allow sales of booze as well at Costco.

Olivia Humby Facebook Olivia Humby Facebook loading...

2. Prescriptions

You can get prescriptions at discount prices at Costco and you don't have to be a member. This is law in every state, unlike with alcohol purchases.

You don't need to be a Costco member to purchase Costco Pharmacy prescriptions online or at our warehouses. Our Pharmacy counter will accept several different forms of payment, including cash, debit/ATM cards, Costco Shop Cards, and Visa. -cnet.com

Costco operates six wholesale stores in Massachusetts.

LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz