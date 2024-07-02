2 Mass. Cities Have Trump HQ, Campaign Offices

President Donald Trump is making another bid for the presidency in November. It's unlikely he'll win Massachusetts, but supporters are hopeful. The last time Massachusetts went red in a presidential election was 1984 when Reagan beat Walter Mondale.

These 2 Mass. Cities Have Trump Campaign offices

Team Trump has opened up a new campaign headquarters in New Bedford, MA.

The office is located at the DeMello International Center on Union Street in New Bedford.

There is another Trump campaign office in Northboro, MA as well.

Trump Lost to Nikki Haley in these Massachusetts towns back in March's primary

Newburyport

Rockport

Manchester by the Sea

Andover

Hamilton

Wenham

Eastham

Provincetown

Chilmark

Gosnold

Hingham

Cohasset

Winchester

Lexington

Arlington

Cambridge

Somerville

Marblehead

Groton

Westford

Carlisle

Bedford

Acton

Concord

Littleton

Boxborough

Arlington

Lincoln

Newton

Wellesley

Brookline

Westwood

Dover

Medfield

Hopkinton

Ashland

Holliston

Sherborn

Northborough

Westborough

Bolton

Stow

Groton

Sudbury

Wayland

Pelham

Amherstown

Northampton

Ashfield

Great Barrington

Egremont

Mount Washington

Alford

Stockbridge

Lenox

Richmond

Williamstown

Monroe

Windsor

Buckland

Warwick

Chesterfield

Chutesbury

Deerfield

Sunderland

A second presidential debate is scheduled for September 10, 2024 on ABC. The first debate (CNN) was last Thursday and has left Democrats scrambling to find a potential candidate to replace Joe Biden before he officially receives the party's nomination.

President Biden's performance showed definite signs of cognitive decline and is rumored to step down. The DNC begins Aug. 19, 2024 in Chicago. The Supreme Court has just granted some presidential immunity to former President Trump delaying one of his trials until after November.