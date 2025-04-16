2 New Raising Cane’s Locations Coming To Massachusetts

What is Raising Cane's?

Yeah, I didn't know either. It's basically a chicken finger fast food place. The menu is super simple and that's their key to success. They have been established since 1996.

I had Raising Cane's for the first time last night and it was amazing. We live in the western part of Massachusetts and there are no locations around here, but a family member had driven a large takeout order all the way from Medford, MA.

He brought two trays of chicken fingers, a tray a French fries and a bunch of that amazing secret sauce they have. It was some of the best fast food chicken fingers I've ever had and the kids loved it as well.

2 Raising Cane's Locations Coming To Massachusetts

Massachusetts certainly isn't known for its massive number of Raising Cane's restaurants, but Caniacs are excited to learn is more coming! There are two new Massachusetts locations of Raising Cane's opening soon.

Original Photo from Raising Cane's Facebook Page Original Photo from Raising Cane's Facebook Page loading...

There will be a new Framingham, MA location and Saugus, MA location, according raisingcanes.com.

The Saugus location will open on June 3, 2025 after many delays, and the Framingham location will open on May 20, 2025.

Massachusetts Locations open now

141 Boston Post Rd. - Marlborough, MA

949 Commonwealth Ave. - Boston, MA

755 Boylston St. - Boston, MA

519 Riverside Ave. - Medford, MA

101 Arch St. - Boston, MA

175 Highland Ave. - Seekonk, MA

90 Pleasant Valley St. - Methuen, MA

799 Broadway - Saugus, MA (opening soon)

253 Cochituate Rd. - Framingham, MA (opening soon)

Raising Canes first opened in Massachusetts in 2023 and by 2025, the company was on track to open its 1,000th location, with over 850 restaurants across 42 states and international markets as of early 2025.