2 Winter Storms Heading To Massachusetts This Week

We here in Massachusetts thought that is was going to be another mild winter, at least that's what the almanacs said about the La Nina patterns. It has not been mild, it's been cold. Cold and consistently snowy.

Saturday night's snow maker dropped up to 8 inches in certain parts of Massachusetts like Gloucester, but only 2 inches in Worcester. The Berkshires saw like 4 inches.

2 Winter Storms Heading to Massachusetts

It's a new week and it looks like there is more snow in the forecast albeit not that much. The first system looks to hit Wednesday night into Thursday and the other storm they are watching for Saturday.

Wintertime. Winter background with thermometer in the snow on frosty day. Leonid Ikan loading...

Boston

Wednesday night: Watching a potential winter storm. Some snow showers around early. Then a wintry mix expected late. Low 28F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Thursday: Watching a potential winter storm. Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 40F. ENE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Saturday: Cloudy with snow developing during the afternoon. High 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Snow on Saturday night 1-3 inches.

Worcester

Wednesday night: Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of snow in the evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Thursday: Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of rain and freezing rain early...then cloudy with a few rain showers in the afternoon. High 39F. NE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.

Saturday: Cloudy with snow developing during the afternoon. High 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Saturday night 1-3 inches.

Pittsfield

Wednesday night: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow in the evening will become a mix of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Thursday: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with freezing rain in the morning. High near 35F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.

Saturday: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow showers early will become steadier snow in the afternoon. High 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Saturday night in to Sunday calls for an additional 2-6 inches.

Information provided by weather.com