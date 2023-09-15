20 Words True Massholes Always Pronounce Incorrectly

Every state has their thing, right. We here in the great state of Massachusetts like to put our own spin on things.

Sometimes people just say words the wrong way, not like pronounce them wrong, but just INCORRECTLY. This isn't a TOMAETO/TOMAHTO thing, this is just straight-up wrong. I hear it all the time! Do you?

MUFFLER, not MUFF-AH-LER.

air pollution from dirty and aged vehicle exhaust pipe on road ByoungJoo loading...

SHERBET, not SHER-BERT.

SStajic SStajic loading...

MILK, not MELK.

Milk Carton tracy tucker loading...

ESPRESSO, not EX-PRESSO.

Grace Rowan/ Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Grace Rowan/ Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

ASK, not AKS.

136628077 saffetucuncu loading...

CANDIDATE, not CAN-UH-DATE.

Digital Vision. Digital Vision. loading...

CHIMNEY, not CHIM-UH-NEY

Beige and Stone House in the Fall photosbysuzi loading...

TWENTY, not TWENNY.

Near the Twenty David Lee loading...

ATM, not ATM-MACHINE.

Hand of man with credit card, using a ATM sanjagrujic loading...

FEB-YOO-ARY, not FEB-RU-ARY.

2014 year calendar. February. Isolated 3D image Sergey Ilin loading...

REALTOR, not REAL-AH-TOR.

Real agent showing property for sale to young married couple fizkes loading...

JEWELRY, not JOOL-ER-Y.

woman with jewelry Konstantin Yuganov loading...

DOUBLE-YOU, not DUBBA-YOU

Pool Pool loading...

MIRROR, not MEER.

Silver antique frame studiocasper loading...

CLOTHES, not CLOZE.

shirt yalcinsonat1 loading...

GYRO. (YEE-RO, not JAI-RO).

gyro with greek salad and tzatziki sauce rez-art loading...

NUCLEAR, not NUKE-KYOO-LER.

A nuclear explosion creating a mushroom cloud. Mixed media illustration. solarseven loading...

PRESCRIPTION, not PER-SCRIP-SHON.

Medicine Brian Chase loading...

SUPPOSEDLY, not SUP-POS-AB-LY.

Too much homework Tom Perkins loading...

BARBED WIRE, not BARB-WIRE.

Perspective view of new barbed wire. Tomasz Wyszomirski loading...

ARE YOU AN OFFENDER? I bet you ARE!