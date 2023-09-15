20 Words True Massholes Always Pronounce Incorrectly

20 Words True Massholes Always Pronounce Incorrectly

Andy Dean

Every state has their thing, right. We here in the great state of Massachusetts like to put our own spin on things.

Sometimes people just say words the wrong way, not like pronounce them wrong, but just INCORRECTLY. This isn't a TOMAETO/TOMAHTO thing, this is just straight-up wrong. I hear it all the time! Do you?

MUFFLER, not MUFF-AH-LER.

ByoungJoo
loading...

SHERBET, not SHER-BERT.

SStajic
loading...

MILK, not MELK.

tracy tucker
loading...

ESPRESSO, not EX-PRESSO.

Grace Rowan/ Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley
loading...

ASK, not AKS.

saffetucuncu
loading...

CANDIDATE, not CAN-UH-DATE.

Digital Vision.
loading...

CHIMNEY, not CHIM-UH-NEY

photosbysuzi
loading...

TWENTY, not TWENNY.

David Lee
loading...

ATM, not ATM-MACHINE.

sanjagrujic
loading...

FEB-YOO-ARY, not FEB-RU-ARY.

Sergey Ilin
loading...

REALTOR, not REAL-AH-TOR.

fizkes
loading...

JEWELRY, not JOOL-ER-Y.

Konstantin Yuganov
loading...

DOUBLE-YOU, not DUBBA-YOU

Pool
loading...

MIRROR, not MEER.

studiocasper
loading...

CLOTHES, not CLOZE.

yalcinsonat1
loading...

GYRO. (YEE-RO, not JAI-RO).

rez-art
loading...

NUCLEAR, not NUKE-KYOO-LER.

solarseven
loading...

PRESCRIPTION, not PER-SCRIP-SHON.

Brian Chase
loading...

SUPPOSEDLY, not SUP-POS-AB-LY.

Tom Perkins
loading...

BARBED WIRE, not BARB-WIRE.

Tomasz Wyszomirski
loading...

ARE YOU AN OFFENDER? I bet you ARE!

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?

How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM