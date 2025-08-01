August is in full swing, which means it won't be long now until the kiddos return to school for the 2025/2026 academic year. Fortunately, there's still time for families to enjoy everything Massachusetts has to offer during summer vacation.

With the school year ready to begin, the cooler weather will set in, and people will be getting out the sweaters, jackets, and long pants, and come October, the opportunity to explore the beautiful foliage Massachusetts has to offer will be open to anyone who wants to travel to the Bay State and see the sights.

The Process of Setting the Clocks Back Will Return to Massachusetts Once Again This Year

With fall and the cooler weather on our minds, another yearly autumn routine will be here too. That's right, the days will feel longer as the sun will disappear earlier, and darkness will set in sooner. The end of daylight saving time will be here before you know it. Those shorter days can make it feel like 8 or 9 PM when it's only 4 or 5 PM, but at least the kids will have light in the morning when they're getting ready for school and lining up at the bus.

When Does Daylight Saving Time End in Massachusetts for 2025?

Whether you support daylight saving time or not, it's something we all have to deal with, as changing the clocks back is something Massachusetts will have to do again this year. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts, be prepared to set your clock back one hour before you go to bed on Saturday evening, November 1, as Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 2.

