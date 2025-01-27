2025 FDA ‘Banned Foods’ Not In MA Grocery Stores

My kids love the Kinder eggs at the grocery store. They always seem to be perfectly placed in the check out line just as I'm loading up the groceries onto the conveyor belt.

Then I found out that they are illegal. What?

The Kinder Surprise Eggs are illegal in the U.S., yes. Therefore Massachusetts grocers cannot sell them. Why? The chocolate shaped egg contains a toy (literally in the chocolate) on which kids could choke.

So, what am I seeing in grocery stores, then? The alternative version called Kinder Joy Eggs, which contains the chocolate edible and in a separate sealed section within the egg packaging is the toy. This was considered ok by the FDA.

Kinder Surprise Eggs are banned (U.S.), however the Kinder Joy you'll find in Massachusetts grocery stores.

The raw milk debate is another one that comes up often. Yes, raw (unpasteurized) milk is prohibited for sale in 21 states including Massachusetts, however, you can purchase raw milk at farm stands in which farmers have a certification.

These foods are banned from being sold at Massachusetts grocery stores

Kinder Surprise Eggs

Raw Milk

Four Loko (the crazy caffeinated alcoholic beverage that was causing terrible effects on young people).

Haggis (sheep's heart, liver and lungs)

Ackee (fruit from South Africa)

Beluga caviar

Japanese Puffer Fish

Sassafras Oil (previously used in root beer)

Sea Turtles

Shark Fins

Flaming Hot Cheetos

Fresh Black Pudding (Sausage rich in blood).

Different countries have different regulations. All foods listed above are not permitted for sale in the U.S., however Canada and other EU areas don't allow certain food dyes or additives but are allowed for sale here.

