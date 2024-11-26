2025 State Minimum Wage Increase Info For MA, NH, CT, & ME

The minimum wage in a few New England states will increase starting on Jan. 1, 2025. The federal minimum wage in the U.S. remains at an abysmal $7.25 an hour. The good news is that the states can make their own laws when it comes to the minimum wage.

The federal minimum wage for covered nonexempt employees is $7.25 per hour. Many states also have minimum wage laws. In cases where an employee is subject to both the state and federal minimum wage laws, the employee is entitled to the higher of the two minimum wages.-dol.gov

New Hampshire will remain $7.25 in 2025

The people of New Hampshire haven't seen an increase in more than a decade, mirroring the federal minimum wage. New Hampshire does have some good overtime incentives including time and a half for all hours worked.

The minimum wage in New Hampshire hasn’t changed in over 10 years, and in 2024 it remained at $7.25. There have been a number of attempts to raise the minimum wage over the years, but New Hampshire has remained consistent with the federal minimum wage.

Maine will bump to $14.65 and hour in 2025

The state of Maine will increase 50 cents from 2024.

Connecticut will bump to $16.35 an hour in 2025

This is a 66 cent gain in the state of Connecticut as the current wage is $15.69.

New York will have two increases in 2025

$16.50 per hour (New York City, Long Island and Westchester County)

$15.50 per hour (rest of the state)

Massachusetts will remain at $15.00 in 2025

There was a five year ramp up to $15.00 that culminated in 2023. The minimum wage has since remained unchanged. -adpinfo.com

