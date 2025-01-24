Massachusetts has been experiencing some cold weather lately...a traditional New England winter if you will. Another sign that we are in the middle of winter is that tax season is about to begin.

When I came home from work the other day I saw my wife had a basket of receipts on our kitchen table as she was preparing for tax season. Another reminder that tax season is coming is that I recently received and printed out my 2024 1095-C and W-2 tax forms to add to the household tax files.

Why It's Worth Preparing Your Taxes Early

While preparing taxes isn't as fun as going to an amusement park it's something worth preparing earlier rather than later as it can take a bunch of stress off your shoulders. Preparing earlier also gives you plenty of time to make sure you have everything you need when it comes time to file. There's nothing worse than forgetting important paperwork or submitting incorrect information.

When Does Tax Season Begin in Massachusetts?

This year's tax season begins on Monday, Jan. 27. That date is when the IRS will begin accepting tax returns for the 2024 tax year. I must admit my wife and I never submitted our taxes on the first day of the season. It usually happens for us somewhere in February or March.

When is the 2025 Tax Deadline in Massachusetts?

This year the tax deadline is Tuesday, Apr. 15 which is the traditional tax deadline to file for an extension without penalties. Sometimes the date can be a little confusing because in other years the deadline has been later due to a Monday holiday but this year it's April 15. That deadline goes for all parts of Massachusetts including Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and throughout the entire state and country. For more information and frequently asked tax questions and tips check out irs.gov.

