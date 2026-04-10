Ready For A Road Trip? 2026&#8217;s 18 Best U.S. Road Trips Features 2 In Massachusetts

Ready For A Road Trip? 2026’s 18 Best U.S. Road Trips Features 2 In Massachusetts

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Hey, Massachusetts Roadtrippers! Do you have a favorite drive that you like to take in the Bay State? I don't mean the favorite way you get to your place of employment every day.

I'm talking about the kind of drive you take to get away from it all. To refresh and rejuvenate yourself. To feel free and de-stress. To BREATHE. The reason I ask is AAA just released a special report on road trips.

Specifically, The 18 Best Road Trips In The U.S. In 2026. Massachusetts is featured on the list TWICE, and one of those is the #1 spot! I'm curious to see if your favorite road trip route is on the list.

AAA factored in several metrics to come up with their rankings, such as the length of each trip, both in the distance and the average amount of time it would take, who would be best served by the trip, and, of course, the great scenery and attractions you will see during the trip.

#15 of 2026's 18 Best Road Trips In The U.S. is one of my favorite road trips, regardless of what season it is, but it is especially nice during the summer. Cape Cod. 'Nuff said, right?

Cape Cod is known for several things, such as quaint and beautiful lighthouses...

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Rolling sand dunes...

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More quaint and beautiful lighthouses...

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Beautiful water...

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And (especially during the peak months of April through October) majestic whale watching...

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Yeah, you gotta love that road trip through Cape Cod. But wait! There's more! #1 on the list of best road trips in the U.S. encompasses not only Massachusetts but also Rhode Island and Connecticut!

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It's the Southern New England road trip, which features Boston's Freedom Trail, plus the beautiful seaports of Mystic, Connecticut, and Newport, Rhode Island. This road trip is not only perfect for history buffs but also for couples looking for a romantic getaway and families looking for fun!

Boston's Freedom Trail

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Connecticut's Mystic Seaport

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Newport, Rhode Island

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Photo by Michael Denning on Unsplash
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Great job, Massachusetts! That should give you some ideas for your next road trip! Check out the full article (and see what other road trips made the list) by visiting AAA's website here!

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Filed Under: Massachusetts, vacation, travel, road trip, america, best
Categories: Articles, Local News

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