22 Mass. Cities That Do Not Allow Backyard Fires

We were talking about the most responsible ways to discard of waste in Massachusetts this morning and composting was brought up since I now give a lot of unused food to our chickens.

Composting is also great for your soil.

Improves the structure and health of your soil by adding organic matter.

Helps the soil retain moisture and nutrients.

Attracts beneficial organisms to the soil and reduces the need for pesticides and fertilizers.

Reduces the potential for soil erosion.

Sequesters carbon in the soil.

Builds resiliency to the impacts of climate change.

You know what's not good for your soil? Burning leaves. In fact, it's illegal.

Open burning season for 2025 in Massachusetts began back on January 15, but not all cities allow it.

Here's what you are allowed to burn and what cities prohibit open burning altogether.

Bonfire, dry yellow leaves burn in the garden Taras Lazur loading...

You are allowed to burn:

Brush, cane, driftwood and forestry debris (but not from commercial or industrial land clearing)

from commercial or industrial land clearing) Agricultural materials including fruit tree and bush prunings, raspberry stalks, and infected bee hives for disease control.

Trees and brush from agricultural land clearing

Fungus-infected elm wood, if no other acceptable means of disposal is available

You may not burn:

Leaves

Brush, trees, cane or driftwood from commercial or industrial land clearing

land clearing Grass, hay, leaves, stumps or tires

Construction materials or demolition debris

Household trash

These 22 municipalities to not allow backyard fires

Arlington

Belmont

Boston

Brookline

Cambridge

Chelsea

Chicopee

Fall River

Everett

Holyoke

Lawrence

Lowell

Malden

Medford

New Bedford

Newton

Somerville

Springfield

Waltham

Watertown

West Springfield

Worcester

More information is available at mass.gov