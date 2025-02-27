22 Mass. Cities That Do Not Allow Backyard Fires
We were talking about the most responsible ways to discard of waste in Massachusetts this morning and composting was brought up since I now give a lot of unused food to our chickens.
Composting is also great for your soil.
- Improves the structure and health of your soil by adding organic matter.
- Helps the soil retain moisture and nutrients.
- Attracts beneficial organisms to the soil and reduces the need for pesticides and fertilizers.
- Reduces the potential for soil erosion.
- Sequesters carbon in the soil.
- Builds resiliency to the impacts of climate change.
You know what's not good for your soil? Burning leaves. In fact, it's illegal.
Open burning season for 2025 in Massachusetts began back on January 15, but not all cities allow it.
Here's what you are allowed to burn and what cities prohibit open burning altogether.
You are allowed to burn:
- Brush, cane, driftwood and forestry debris (but not from commercial or industrial land clearing)
- Agricultural materials including fruit tree and bush prunings, raspberry stalks, and infected bee hives for disease control.
- Trees and brush from agricultural land clearing
- Fungus-infected elm wood, if no other acceptable means of disposal is available
You may not burn:
- Leaves
- Brush, trees, cane or driftwood from commercial or industrial land clearing
- Grass, hay, leaves, stumps or tires
- Construction materials or demolition debris
- Household trash
These 22 municipalities to not allow backyard fires
- Arlington
- Belmont
- Boston
- Brookline
- Cambridge
- Chelsea
- Chicopee
- Fall River
- Everett
- Holyoke
- Lawrence
- Lowell
- Malden
- Medford
- New Bedford
- Newton
- Somerville
- Springfield
- Waltham
- Watertown
- West Springfield
- Worcester
More information is available at mass.gov
