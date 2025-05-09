22 Massachusetts Cities & Towns That Have Backyard Burn Bans
The warm weather is finally finding its way to Massachusetts and after another long winter, residents all over the commonwealth are ready to get outside and enjoy it.
A staple of the summer season is of course the bonfire. When the sun goes down after a long summer day, there's nothing better than a gathering around the fire pit with friends, family, and perhaps a cold beverage.
There are a few regulations regarding backyard fire pits and bonfires in Massachusetts though which you can read about here, but basically, all fires need to be permitted, unless you're using them to cook.
However, there are some cities and towns in Massachusetts where having backyard fires or any kind is illegal. In most cases the ban is due to a condensed population and homes or buildings that are very close together.
According to mass.gov, there are 22 communities in Massachusetts where burning is prohibited at all times. Here's the list.
Massachusetts Cities and Towns Where Fire Pits, Bonfires, or Burning of Any Kind is Prohibited:
- Arlington
- Belmont
- Boston
- Brookline
- Cambridge
- Chelsea
- Chicopee
- Everett
- Fall River
- Holyoke
- Lawrence
- Lowell
- Malden
- Medford
- New Bedford
- Newton
- Somerville
- Springfield
- Waltham
- Watertown
- West Springfield
- Worcester
Your best bet before burning of any kind regardless of where in Massachusett you live is to check state and local regulations.
