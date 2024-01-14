22 Prohibited Cities, Items During Mass. Open Burn Season
It's open burning season in Massachusetts starting on Monday.
Well, as you should know, there is a time and a place for open burning in The Commonwealth of Massachusetts. That time for 2024 is fast approaching. Open burning season runs from Jan. 15 to May 1.
You are allowed to burn:
- Brush, cane, driftwood and forestry debris (but not from commercial or industrial land clearing)
- Agricultural materials including fruit tree and bush prunings, raspberry stalks, and infected bee hives for disease control.
- Trees and brush from agricultural land clearing
- Fungus-infected elm wood, if no other acceptable means of disposal is available
You may not burn:
- Leaves
- Brush, trees, cane or driftwood from commercial or industrial land clearing
- Grass, hay, leaves, stumps or tires
- Construction materials or demolition debris
- Household trash
Open Burning Begins In Massachusetts, In These Cities And Towns It's Never Allowed Though...
- Arlington
- Belmont
- Boston
- Brookline
- Cambridge
- Chelsea
- Chicopee
- Fall River
- Everett
- Holyoke
- Lawrence
- Lowell
- Malden
- Medford
- New Bedford
- Newton
- Somerville
- Springfield
- Waltham
- Watertown
- West Springfield
- Worcester
More information is available at mass.gov
