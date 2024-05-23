25 Boston Area Phrases Out-Of-Towners Just Don’t Understand
When I first moved to Western Massachusetts, the looks I would get when I said phrases that are strictly Boston based was amazing. It's like some of the following were foreign to anyone west of Springfield.
1. "The Big Dig"
The "Big Dig" was a massive tunnel project and removal of the I-93 highway deck system decided when it could no longer sustain the amount of daily traffic. Ironically, by the time the "big dig" was complete, it was already "outdated" in terms of alleviating the problem it was supposed to solve.
2. "Hot Top"
My father at one point made it a priority to repave our driveway when we were kids. "I ordered some hot top". Anywhere else in the country, this is known as asphalt.
3. "The Frappe"
This is a milkshake anywhere else in the country. Blended ice cream with added milk and syrup. Delicious.
4. "Candlepin Bowling"
Candlepin bowling is so rare in America, that it's literally only found in New England, mainly the Boston area. I couldn't even find a stock photo of candlepin bowling! The rules are different than ten pin (big ball) and much more enjoyable (IMO).
5. "The Barrel"
When you're done with it, throw it in the barrel! If it's not recyclable, that is. Anywhere else, this is a trash can.
6. "Bah-Day-Dahs"
How Boston people say "potatoes".
7. "Triple Decker"
Three family homes, which there are MANY in the Boston area, are known as triple deckers, anywhere else, it's normally called "three family home", or "multi family home".
8. "A Carriage"
Upon walking into a grocery or department store, my father would say to me, "Grab a carriage, will ya"? Anywhere else, this is called a shopping cart.
9. "A Can Of Tonic"
A litany of birthday parties in the past prompted a ton of tonic on the table! This is soda or "coke" anywhere else.
10. "Down Cellar"
Our washer and dryer were always "down cell-ah". This is a basement or simply a cellar, the phrase "down cellar" is unique to the Boston area.
11. "Johnny"
When my wife had our first child, I, of course had to change into a hospital gown. I said, oh yeah, a "johnny, right"? What? Only here is a hospital gown a "johnny".
12. "A Beef Three Way"
Every time I return to the Boston area, I absolutely MUST get a roast beef sandwich. The flavor is to die for. Boston style roast beef "three way" is sauce, mayo, and cheese.
13. "The Packie"
A fan favorite for sure. I gotta go to the "packie", short for package store, which is a liquor store anywhere else.
14. "The Clicker"
Where's the click-ah? Hey, Ma, did you see where Dad put the click-ah?!
15. "Dungarees"
Going to church on Sunday, you did not where dungarees, you always put on slacks.
16. "Suppah"
When the streetlights went on, it was time to come in eat supper. Fish sticks tonight.
17. "Whiffle" sometimes known as a "Scuzz"
Get a whiffle for the summ-ah! Nice and easy. Not to be confused with the "flat-top", this haircut is your basic buzzcut.
18. Blinkah.
Don't be a jerk, remember to use your blinker (turn signal on a vehicle), and don't wait 'til the last minute, either!
19. "Fluff ah nutter"
A classic kid favorite combining salt and sweet.
20. Police "cruiser"
The staties drive cruis-ahs.
21. "Water Bubbler"
The line was always long after gym class.
22. "Elastic"
A rubber band anywhere else in the world.
23. "You Gotta Get a Sticker"
Massachusetts inspection stations all over test your car for safety and emissions.
24. "Nor'Easter"
A Nor'easter is a storm along the East Coast of North America, so called because the winds over the coastal area are typically from the northeast. They can be rain or snow or both,
25. "Grinder"
It sounds like a dating app, but it's actually a sub.
