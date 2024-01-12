25% Of Toddlers In Massachusetts Affected By Odd Eating Disorder

An eating disorder that causes kids to crave non food items like dirt, clay, paint chips and ice affects toddlers in Massachusetts. The condition is called Pica.

Pica is a compulsive eating disorder in which people eat nonfood items. Dirt, clay, and flaking paint are the most common items eaten. Less common items include glue, hair, cigarette ashes, and feces. The disorder is more common in children, affecting 10% to 30% of young children ages 1 to 6. It can also occur in children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities -familydoctor.org

Pregnant women can also deal with Pica, but it's usually rare.

Chewing Ice

Pagophagia (chronic ice chewing) is stand alone symptom of Pica.

Recently I noticed a coworker filling up her water bottle with ice, but adding no water to it. Then I noticed it again and again and again...

So I straight up asked her, "So, what's up with the ice? Are you chewing it?"

She replied, "I'm anemic." Of course, immediately I felt kinda bad...but I never knew that! I mean, not that anemia is always crazy serious, but still.

Anemia

Anemia is when you lack healthy red blood cells in your body. Red blood cells carry oxygen. Iron deficiency anemia happens when one has really low iron.

A recent blood test showed that she was anemic after about two months of craving and chewing on ice cubes.

Pagophagia

Pagophagia (compulsive ice chewing) is a particular form of pica that is characterized by ingestion of ice, freezer frost, or iced drinks. It is usually associated with iron deficiency anemia or mental abnormalities like intellectual disabilities, autism, etc. pubmed.com

Some researchers believe that chewing ice triggers an effect in people with iron deficiency anemia that sends more blood up to the brain. More blood in the brain means more oxygen in the brain. Because the brain is used to being deprived of oxygen, this spike of oxygen may lead to increased alertness and clarity of thinking.

Since my co-worker's blood test, she has been given iron supplements and chews ice a bit less, but it's still an issue.

Foods high in iron include red meat, shellfish, spinach, legumes, broccoli, and quinoa.

Red Meat

Although ice is just frozen water, pagophagia can cause dental problems, and of course, the underlying cause is more concerning.