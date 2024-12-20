2nd Largest Gas Station Chain in Massachusetts is Closing Over 1000 Stores

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course, plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

When it comes to gas stations and convenience stores in Massachusetts, most are owned by chains. The mom-and-pop stores of yesteryear are a rarity, and as the country's dependence on gasoline continues to change, so does the business of gas stations.

Second Largest Gas Station Chain in Massachusetts Closing 1000 Stores

The second-largest gas station chain in Massachusetts has announced they are closing over 1000 stores nationwide. According to Intersolar, the British oil and gas company announced a large pivot from the company's 2023 business strategy of moving back towards oil and gas. The company said the continually rising cost of filling a vehicle gas tank has consumers pushing away from gas-powered engines.

Where Will Shell Gas Stations Close?

Luckily it looks like most Massachusetts Shell stations will remain open. Texas could be the first major market to feel the squeeze, but the closing of retail gas stations will likely impact South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota.