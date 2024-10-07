2nd ‘Longest Wall In The World’ Located In Massachusetts

Pine Grove Cemetery in Lynn, Massachusetts is certainly famous. I grew up in Lynn, so I've heard the legendary comments all my life. "Hey, man did you know that Pine Grove Cemetery has one of the longest walls in the world"? Many have written about it and many have certainly blogged about it.

Pine Grove Cemetery in Lynn, Massachusetts

'Lynn lore, or the real deal?

Language matters: Second longest contiguous stone wall. The actual length of the wall is 13,560 feet long. You probably won't or can't freely walk along the historical barrier, as it fluctuates from being six feet high to twelve feet high, according to itemlive.com

The cemetery consists of approximately 250 developed acres which have been recorded in Ripley's Believe It or Not as the "second longest contiguous stone wall in the world", second only to the Great Wall of China. The wall is built of fieldstone and was built by the WPA in the 1930s. The cemetery houses between 88,000 and 90,000 interments. -findagrave.com

Great Wall of China

Not contiguous, but the great wall of China is 13,000 MILES long, hardly in the same league as the Pine Grove Cemetery in Lynn. The cemetery connection is kind of strange though, see below.

During its construction, the Great Wall was called “the longest cemetery on earth” because so many people died building it. Reportedly, it cost the lives of more than one million people.

Is Massachusetts really home to one of the longest contiguous stone walls?

