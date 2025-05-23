3 MA, NY Beaches Named ‘Best In America’

Happy Memorial Day weekend, everybody! It sure is rainy and chilly here in the Northeast and most of us are dreaming about surf, sun, and fun! Let's hope June is the start of some nice beach weather.

Dr. Beach just released the list of the ten best beaches in the country. Two beaches in New York and one in Massachusetts made the list.

“Dr. Beach” is the nickname of Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, a coastal scientist and professor at Florida International University, renowned for his annual rankings of America’s best beaches. Since 1991, he has evaluated 650 public U.S. beaches using 50 criteria, including sand softness, water quality, safety, amenities, and environmental factors like rip currents and smoking policies.

Cape Cod Massachusetts Facebook Cape Cod Massachusetts Facebook loading...

MA, NY Beaches Named 'Best In America'

Coast Guard Beach (Cape Cod, MA)

The beach, located in Eastham, is named after a historic U.S. Coast Guard station that once stood there, built in the early 20th century to support maritime rescue operations.

Coast Guard Beach is accessible by bicycle from the Salt Pond Visitor’s Center or shuttle bus. The picturesque old Coast Guard station still sits atop the glacial bluffs, allowing for a spectacular view of the Nauset Spit barrier system and bay. During the summer, beachgoers take quick, refreshing dips in the ocean as the water is chilly. -drbeach.org

It was said that great white shark activity has increased over the years, and swimmers are implored to swim in the vicinity of a life guard who do a great job with alerting the public of any danger.

Main Beach (East Hampton, NY)

Wealthy summertime residents flock to the beaches protected by a conservation easement that dates back over 300 years. Main Beach is a great place for star-spotting as many actors and actresses frequently visit this beach for its peaceful, countryside setting in a small village. The big, wide sandy beach composed of grainy quartz grains has towering sand dunes and beautiful clean and clear blue water.

Cooper's Beach (South Hampton, NY)

Coopers Beach is hundreds of yards wide, made of grainy white quartz sand. The beach is backed by large sand dunes covered by American beach grass interspersed with extravagant mansions. Parking is expensive so the best deal is the “Hamptons Free Ride” which shuttles visitors from downtown Southampton to Coopers Beach in an electric bubble cart that holds 6-8 people. The best time of the year to visit is in September when the summer tourists are gone, and the ocean water is still warm.

READ MORE:

The Cleanest Public Beaches In Massachusetts

North of Boston, Crane Beach in Ipswich comes in at number one. This beach is an all around gem. It's the cleanest water, has the best sand, is easily accessible by car or by foot, and the waves aren't too big.

The Trustees’ rigorous conservation efforts, including daily cleanups and habitat protection, keep Crane Beach pristine. Its dunes and surrounding marshlands are carefully preserved, contributing to the beach’s ecological health and aesthetic appeal. Water quality here is consistently excellent, with regular testing confirming low levels of contaminants. -beaches-searcher.com

South of Boston, Pleasure Bay and City Point rank the cleanest in Massachusetts in terms of water quality. Scenic views and smaller waves accompany the clean water experience at these spots.

In South Boston, Pleasure Bay and City Point have earned top marks for their exceptional water quality, as highlighted in the 2024 Beach Water Quality Report Card from Save the Harbor/Save the Bay. -wbur.org

Both beaches scored a 100% average on water quality from 2018-2023.

Massachusetts Beaches that rank very clean:

Revere

Nantasket

Coast Guard Beach

King's Beach in Lynn, MA ranked the lowest of the metropolitan beaches.