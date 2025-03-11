3 Mass. Health Walk-In Centers To Close

It's amazing that more people don't know about the Massachusetts Health Connector. So many of my friends went without health insurance, sometimes for years at a time, because they thought they had no other option.

Massachusetts offers subsidized health and dental insurance (Connector Care) for individuals and families who can't afford or are not offered health insurance through their employer, but make too much to qualify for Mass Health.

Just 200,000 residents are covered by Connector Care. I have taken advantage of this health insurance for many years now.

I was going to pay my bill online on Monday when I noticed that three of Mass Health Connector's walk-in customer service centers would be closing this year.

The Massachusetts Health Connector will be closing its customer service walk-in centers during the first half of 2025. These closures come as part of an effort to streamline services and expand access to convenient alternative options. Below are the scheduled closure dates for each location:

Springfield Walk-in Center: Closing on March 28, 2025

Although these changes mean in-person assistance will no longer be available at these centers, the Health Connector is dedicated to ensuring members continue to have access to the support they need.

There are 24 health connector navigators in Massachusetts that can assist you in getting health insurance if you prefer in-person like I do. For example, there is "Advocacy For Access" (Pittsfield) here in Western Massachusetts.

