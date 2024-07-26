You May Be Breaking Some of These Massachusetts Laws Without Knowing It

Massachusetts seems to have a law for everything and while it makes sense for some things others are just strange.

As we all know the 4th of July recently passed and Massachusetts is the only state that has a law against consumer fireworks including buying, selling, and using. Some folks agree with this law while others think it's complete nonsense. In addition, this law doesn't seem to be enforced in Massachusetts at least not in my area. So, why even have the law if it's not being enforced? Either way, the law is the law.

What About Other Massachusetts Laws Especially the Strange Ones?

While the fireworks law is one that many can agree on there are many other Massachusetts laws that don't make a whole lot of sense and aren't even enforced. An example of this would be that you must have a license to wear a goatee in Massachusetts. I doubt anybody who has a goatee has a license and furthermore I highly doubt regular arrests are taking place over this.

Some of these silly Massachusetts laws only apply to certain towns and cities like Marlboro and Boston while others are technically illegal in the entire state. Below we have included a list of over 30 of these strange Massachusetts laws. Some of these acts nobody would even think of doing but it is fun to see what is technically illegal in Massachusetts whether the law is enforced or not. How many of these have you broken without knowing it?

