It's graduation season here in the bay state and last week, several celebrities delivered inspiring commencement speeches at Massachusetts colleges, motivating the Class of 2025 with their wisdom and experiences.

Jennifer Coolidge!

Stifler's mom spoke at Emerson College on May 11. Known for her roles in American Pie and The White Lotus, the actor who was born in Boston and is an Emerson alum connected deeply with the graduates. She shared stories of her own struggles in the entertainment industry, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and staying true to oneself.

Coolidge, with her humor and charm was encouraging students to embrace their unique paths despite setbacks. Her speech was a reminder that success often comes from persistence and authenticity. My favorite Jennifer Coolidge thing now is the Discover radio and TV commercials. -boston.com

Cardi B!

Cardi B, along with Ed Sheeran and Rosé, appeared at Northeastern University’s ceremony at Fenway Park on May 11 as well. The Grammy-winning rapper whose sophomore album is now delayed due to a beef with fans, delivered a brief but powerful message, congratulating the graduates and urging them to seize opportunities in the “real world.”

Cardi B acknowledged the challenges of transitioning from college, advising students to stay focused and confident in their skills. Her energetic presence and relatable advice left the audience inspired to tackle their futures boldly. Cardi B does not have a college degree herself.

Pedro Martinez!



The Boston Red Sox legend and MLB Hall of Famer, spoke at Fisher College on May 10 along with his wife, Carolina Cruz Martinez. He received an honorary doctorate, centered his speech on the power of love and encouraged graduates to approach their careers and lives with passion. He stated, “If you show love for whatever you do, you will beat any adversity.” His heartfelt words, which was drawn from his journey as an immigrant and athlete, motivated students to face challenges with determination and heart.

Sara Bareilles!

The award-winning singer-songwriter, spoke at Berklee College of Music on May 10 where she received an honorary Doctor of Music degree. Bareilles described art as “medicine” and truth as a healing force. She urged graduates to use their creativity to make a positive impact, emphasizing the importance of staying authentic in their work. Her speech inspired students to see their music as a tool for connection and change in today's world.