4 Huge ‘Boston’ Movies That Were Filmed Outside Of Massachusetts

There are so many famous movies that are set in Boston, Massachusetts. Although some of the footage was filmed in the actual city or other locations in Massachusetts, you'd be surprised how many weren't.

Good Will Hunting (1997)

This late '90s smash hit centered around a math genius (Matt Damon) who works as a custodian at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, MA who tries to conceal his skill solving extremely difficult math proofs when no one is looking. While some scenes were actually filmed in Boston, most of the film was shot in Toronto, Canada where Harvard Square was recreated on a set.

Mystic River (2003)

Clint Eastwood directed this amazing drama starring Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, and Kevin Bacon who play childhood friends whose lives suddenly entangle as adults. While shots of the Tobin Bridge are actual certain scenes, particularly interior shots, were filmed in New York due to logistical reasons.

The Departed (2006)

One of Martin Scorsese's many masterpiece's, this film is based loosely on Whitey Bulger and the Winter Hill Gang and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson. Some shots in the film definitely took place in Boston, however, most of the film was shot in New York due to financial reasons.

Jaws (1975)

The more I watch this movie, the more I absolutely love it. A young Steven Spielberg directs a winner about a killer shark in the waters off Massachusetts on 4th of July weekend. Everyone thinks this movie was completely filmed on Martha's Vineyard or some where on Cape Cod and some of it was. I was surprised to learn that boat scenes and water scenes were filmed in California.

