4 New Foods at Fenway Park in 2025, Beer Price Update

Professional baseball opens up this week for the Red Sox in Texas. Opening day at Fenway takes place on Friday, Apr. 4 against St. Louis.

The Red Sox literally played .500 ball last year and fans hope that with a healthy Tristan Casas and with the addition of third baseman Alex Bregman, the team can win the AL East.

Boston Red Sox Home Opener Apr. 4, 2025

Fenway Park in Boston, built in 1912, is the oldest active professional ballpark in the U.S.

Fenway Park loading...

Getty Images

Are there any new foods coming to the park this year? How much is beer gonna cost me?

Fenway Park isn't known to offer inexpensive refreshments. I was in Colorado in 2022 and beer at Coors Field was under four bucks. Beer at Fenway is listed as the third highest price in the country at an average cost of $10.79, according to webrestaurantstore.com

As far as food goes, there are four new offerings at Friendly Fenway. The first one, (Cowboy Up) is a nod to the 2003 season and fan favorite Kevin Millar.

Cowboy Up! Burger: ground beef patty with cheddar cheese, bacon, brisket, onion rings and barbecue sauce on a brioche roll (Stand C07 and Truly Terrace)

Street Tacos: pork carnitas, mango salsa, sliced red onion and cilantro served in a corn tortilla (Bleacher Bowls)

Cabot® Gourmet Grilled Cheese: classic grilled cheese sandwich made with premium Cabot cheese served on sourdough bread with select fillings (Jersey Street)

Soup Shack: choice of clam chowder, broccoli cheddar or lobster bisque, with bread bowls available during colder months -providencejournal.com

In other Red Sox news, it was reported on Monday that ex-Red Sox player Mookie Betts has lost 25 pounds as he is dealing with an undiagnosed stomach illness. Betts says his body feels ok, but cannot hold down any solid food without vomiting. It's not clear if he'll play on opening day. Get Well!

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker