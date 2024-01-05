40 Illegal To Trash Items In MA In 2024

De-cluttering my house as of late is a stark reminder of the rules in Massachusetts. On Friday's radio show I spoke with Mary Stucklen who runs "Tommy's Compost" in the western part of the state. Stucklen reminded us of the rules.

As Massachusetts and the world tries to handle its waste in a more responsible manner, the rules they are a changing. Certain batteries can safely be thrown in the trash and some can not, for instance.

Nearly a year ago, Massachusetts made some changes to its trash and recycling rules. Landfills are filling up and it's time to make better use of what goes in the incinerator and what get reused recycled.

Clothes!

Alternative options exist as well. You can always bag up your clothes and head off to your local Goodwill store and donate them. What you can't do though, is chuck 'em in the trash, not anymore anyway.

For waste disposal ban purposes, textiles are defined as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items.

Virtually any textile can be reused, repurposed, or recycled if clean and dry. Even worn, torn, and stained items have recovery value. -mass.gov

Textiles include the following:

Comforter

Sheets

Pillow cases

Blankets

Belts

Boots

Bras

Coats

Curtains

Flip Flops

Halloween costumes

Hats

Jackets

Jeans

Jerseys

Napkins

Pajamas

Pants

Pillows

Purses

Scarves

Shirts

Shoes

Shorts

Skirts

Slippers

Socks

Stuffed animals

Suits

Sweaters

Sweatpants

Sweatshirts

Table linens

Ties

Towels

Tee Shirts

Undergarments

All of the above items can be recycled, but cannot be thrown away.