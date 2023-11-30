40 Things That Are Illegal To Toss In The Trash In Massachusetts

De-cluttering my house as of late is a stark reminder of the rules in Massachusetts.

As Massachusetts and the world tries to handle its waste in a more responsible manner, the rules they are a changing. Certain batteries can safely be thrown in the trash and some can not, for instance.

Nearly a year ago, Massachusetts made some changes to its trash and recycling rules. Landfills are filling up and it's time to make better use of what goes in the incinerator and what get reused recycled.

I consider myself a minimalist and I normally wear clothes till they literally start to break apart, not unlike chewing gum haha. Once the clothes become unwearable, let's say tee shirts, I can turn them into cleaning rags.

Alternative options exist as well. You can always bag up your clothes and head off to your local Goodwill store and donate them. What you can't do though, is chuck 'em in the trash, not anymore anyway.

For waste disposal ban purposes, textiles are defined as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items. 

Virtually any textile can be reused, repurposed, or recycled if clean and dry. Even worn, torn, and stained items have recovery value. -mass.gov

Textiles include the following:

  • Comforter
  • Sheets
  • Pillow cases
  • Blankets
  • Belts
  • Boots
  • Bras
  • Coats
  • Curtains
  • Flip Flops
  • Halloween costumes
  • Hats
  • Jackets
  • Jeans
  • Jerseys
  • Napkins
  • Pajamas
  • Pants
  • Pillows
  • Purses
  • Scarves
  • Shirts
  • Shoes
  • Shorts
  • Skirts
  • Slippers
  • Socks
  • Stuffed animals
  • Suits
  • Sweaters
  • Sweatpants
  • Sweatshirts
  • Table linens
  • Ties
  • Towels
  • Tee Shirts
  • Undergarments

All of the above items can be recycled, but cannot be thrown away. I hope you found this post informative.

