MA Has 5 Of The Best Towns In The US And 3 Are In Western Massachusetts!

Here's a question, Massachusetts residents: Do you love the city or town where you live? I ask because 5 Massachusetts towns were recently selected among the most charming towns in America.

It's true! These days, more and more people are moving out of the bigger cities, looking for smaller towns that offer a better lifestyle (and lower costs!). Small cities and towns that are quaint and more idyllic are where more people are choosing to live.

It turns out that the Commonwealth has five of the most charming towns in the entire country, according to a recent study conducted by High 5 Casino. Chances are good that you may live in one of those towns because some of them are in Berkshire County.

For the study, the High 5 Casino team looked over 20 key metrics, analyzing data from 161 small towns and cities all over the country. The metrics were grouped across 4 categories, including "Housing", "Lifestyle", and "Community".

After going through and tabulating all the data, High 5 Casino published the results, and Massachusetts looks like a great place for people to move to. In fact, one of our Berkshire County towns even made the top 20!

Here are the five Massachusetts stops that rank among the top charming towns to move to, and where they ranked on the list, according to High 5 Casino:

North Adams(#16)

Stockbridge(#103)

Great Barrington(#135)

Oak Bluffs(#145)

Nantucket(#158)

I would say having 5 towns on the list is pretty good for Massachusetts, am I right? Even more impressive for Berkshire County, having 3 cities on that list! Take a look at the full list and a more detailed explanation as to how they determined the results by visiting the website here.

