March is almost wrapped up for 2026; it's hard to believe it's almost over, especially after the long, cold, and snowy winter we experienced in Massachusetts.

It wasn't that long ago that we were suffering through some bitterly cold temperatures. However, when we got to March, we experienced some really warm days. You may remember that early in the month, we had temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Then we had a rollercoaster ride of temperatures. The kids even had some snow days. The snow would melt during the day, and then everything would be solid ice come the next morning. March certainly kept things interesting in Massachusetts.

These are The Hottest Marches on Record for Massachusetts

Since we did have some warm days in March, I thought it would be interesting to see which years throughout history had some of the warmest March weather. Thanks to Stacker, we have that information. According to Stacker, these are the hottest Marches on record in Massachusetts since 1895. Here are the top five.

#5. March 2010

- Average temperature: 41.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 50.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 32.2°F

- Total precipitation: 10.53"

#4. March 1921

- Average temperature: 41.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 53°F

- Monthly low temperature: 30.3°F

- Total precipitation: 3.22"

#3. March 1945

- Average temperature: 43.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 54.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 31.3°F

- Total precipitation: 2.15"

#2. March 1946

- Average temperature: 43.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 56.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 30.3°F

- Total precipitation: 1.63"

#1. March 2012

- Average temperature: 44.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 54.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 33.7°F

- Total precipitation: 1.66"

Those temperatures for March are just fine with me. Two thumbs up.

Stacker's original list includes the top 10 years for hottest marches in Massachusetts, and you can check out that list by going here.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi