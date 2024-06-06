5 Mass. Cities With The Biggest High School Dropout Rates

5 Mass. Cities With The Biggest High School Dropout Rates

Getty Images

Graduation season is upon us in Massachusetts, but not everyone graduates. Not everyone graduates on time, either. It's never too late to get an education. Although rates of students dropping out has decreased over the last 100 years, high school students drop out for many reasons.

Why students drop out

  • too many absences
  • fighting with teachers or students
  • poor grades
  • "easier to get GED"
  • didn't like school
  • needed to care for family member
  • pregnancy
  • needed a job
  • marriage
  • mental illness/addiction
Getty Images
loading...

Massachusetts law on truancy

The larger and poorer the community, the higher number of students who drop out. That's just the reality of it, unfortunately.

In Massachusetts, if you have reached your 16th birthday, you can simply stop going to school. Truancy laws do not apply to students 16 and over.

If you want to leave school and are not yet 16, the easiest way to do it is to get approval to homeschool. You do this through your local school district. -rise-out.com

Jill_InspiredByDesign
loading...

5 Massachusetts cities with the highest number of dropouts for 2022-2023 school year:

  • Boston Public (14,345 total high school students), 650 student dropouts.
  • Lynn Public (5,239 total high school students), 290 student dropouts.
  • Springfield Public (7,064 total high school students, 280 student dropouts.
  • Brockton Public (4,152 total high school students, 245 student dropouts.
  • Worcester Public (7,427 total high school students, 232 student dropouts.

Information provided by profiles.mass.edu

People can always go back to school and earn their GED. Massachusetts also has a number of affordable community colleges.

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century

Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Massachusetts, Boston, Springfield, Worcester, lynn, Brockton
Categories: Articles

More From WSBS 860AM