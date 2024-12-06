5 Mass. Locations Where Drivers Got The Most Tickets In 2024

It's the holidays and law enforcement in Massachusetts is stepping up their game when it comes to driving sober. Drivers have more opportunity to avoid drinking and driving than ever before with ride share options and taxis.

You can expect sobriety checkpoints put on by the Massachusetts State Police to be all over the commonwealth this holiday season. Where will they be? They normally pick a county and and a weekend and stop random drivers.

5 spots in Mass. where drivers got the most tickets in 2024

A study was done and published in May of this year analyzing thousands of traffic stops and where the most occurred. This list is not reflective of drinking and driving stops, but just traffic and speeding infractions in general.

Route 3 in Plymouth: 1,811 drivers stopped for speeding

I-290 in Worcester County: 1,345 drivers stopped for speeding in Shrewsbury, another 1,671 flagged in Worcester

Route 6 in Barnstable: 1,595 drivers stopped

Route 24 in Brockton: 1,559 drivers stopped

Mass Pike in Framingham: 1,383 drivers stopped -boston25news.com

There will be a sobriety checkpoint in Bristol County this weekend, Saturday December 7 into December 8.

If you get stopped in Massachusetts, remember you must roll your window down enough to communicate effectively.

DO turn off your engine and roll down your window. If you wish, you can keep the window just low enough to talk through until you’re comfortable that this is a legitimate officer, then roll it down all the way.

ALWAYS keep your hands on the wheel and clearly visible to the officer. -mamunsonlaw.com

