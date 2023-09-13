5 Massachusetts Cities And Their Ridiculous One Bedroom Rent

We all know rent can be ridiculous in Massachusetts. Mortgages in some cities are less than some city's rents!

I remember when I was 21 years old my mother and I had a disagreement over how much I was doing around the house. I was attending community college at the time and was working part time at a commercial Boston radio station.

My rent at the time was $300 a month to live with my parents. Now, I get it, you've got to pay your way in this life and I certainly didn't expect a free ride. She believed, however, that since I wasn't "pulling my weight" around the house, that she was going to up that $300 to $500 a month.

At the time I told her that that was absurd and I was going to look for an apartment on my own. At 21 years old, I certainly was not going to pay $500 a month and live with my parents, that was not happening.

I put out a few feelers at work and low and behold a co-worker was looking for a roommate at his place in Dorchester. The total rent for a three bedroom, one bath in the Savin Hill area of the city was $1500; split three ways it was gonna cost me $500. I was sold.

That was in 2002, mind you and things have changed quite a bit since the aughts. I'm 42 now and happen to own my own home, but some of these rental rates are equal to a mortgage payment.

Let's take a look at some of the cities where rent is high. For the sake of this post we will talk about one bedroom apartments.

Here Are 5 Cities In Massachusetts With The Highest Rent

  1. Cambridge - $2850/month
  2. Boston - $2720/month
  3. Brookline - $2460/month
  4. Waltham - $2300/month
  5. Quincy - $2190/month

The above information was from boston.com. I hope you found this post informative.

