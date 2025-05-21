Massachusetts residents learned the sad news that a super popular South Kingstown, Rhode Island oyster bar was badly burned in an early Tuesday morning fire.

Matunuck Oyster Bar was a regular summer destination for our family some years ago. The always busy waterfront restaurant opened in 2009. More on this in the scroll. Let's pay some homage to the oyster fans!

5 Top Oyster Bars in Massachusetts

Thanks to its coastal proximity, Massachusetts delivers a vibrant oyster bar scene. The briny treat is not for everybody, but here are 5 places worth checking out!

Neptune Oyster (Boston, North End)

A legendary spot with a daily-changing raw bar featuring over a dozen varieties, including local Wellfleet and Island Creek oysters and the delicate Neptune Pearl from Barnstable. No reservations allowed! -timeout.com

Feather and Wedge (Rockport)

This spot offers fresh Massachusetts oysters with champagne mignonette in a minimalist setting. Its coastal charm and well-rounded menu make it a North Shore standout, perfect for a relaxed outing.

Union Oyster House (Boston)

Opening in 1826, this is America's oldest restaurant! Located near Faneuil Hall, it’s a tourist favorite but still respected for its classic raw bar. Oysters are served fresh with traditional mignonette, and the historic setting where Daniel Webster was a regular.

fresh oysters plate isolated on white wooden background bonchan loading...

Row 34 (Boston, Cambridge, Burlington, Portsmouth)

A favorite for its industrial-chic ambiance and craft beer pairings. Chef Jeremy Sewall’s fried oyster sliders are a hit, and the staff’s oyster expertise enhances the experience.

(CK Pearl Essex)

A stylish raw bar with local oysters and creative dishes like lobster carbonara. Its welcoming atmosphere and fresh seafood make it a North Shore favorite. C and K are the initials of the owner's two daughters.

The Matunuck Fire

The business has been around since 2009, with many employees working there and at its popular oyster farm. Every summer, it draws thousands of people from all over. -wpri.com

The building is feared to be a total loss, although the owners are committed to reopening the business.

“As we assess our next steps, our first priority is in finding ways to assist our more than 300 full-time and seasonal employees, whose service and dedication have made Matunuck Oyster Bar what it is today, and who rely on this business to support themselves and their families. We are currently working closely Department of Labor & Training, the Governor’s Office, and other public officials to identify available resources, and we are committed to staying in direct contact with our team members as our long-term plan for Matunuck Oyster Bar is developed,” said Raso. -golocalprov.com