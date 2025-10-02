There Are 6 Hospitals With Substandard Grades In Massachusetts

Heads up, Massachusetts folks! According to a recent patient safety study conducted by an independent watchdog group, the Commonwealth has 6 hospitals that just barely got a passing grade.

According to the non-profit Leapfrog Group (collecting patient safety data for over two decades), 6 hospitals in the Bay State could certainly do a whole lot better when it comes to the safety of their patients.

Twice a year, the Leapfrog Group assigns safety grades for approximately 3,000 hospitals in the United States. These grades are based on how well these hospitals prevent accidents, infections, and medical errors.

Just like when you were a kid in school (remember that?), the grades range from "A" to "F". Some Massachusetts hospitals barely passed, each receiving a "D" concerning patient safety. I don't know about you, but that scares me.

Now, with that said, it's not all gloom and doom. For instance, some good news from the latest study (Spring 2025): NO Massachusetts hospitals were awarded an "F" grade. Thank goodness!

More good news: 15 of our hospitals in the Bay State were awarded the top grade of "A"! And a lot of those "A" winners are hospitals I'm sure you're familiar with: Berkshire Medical Center, Brigham and Women's, St. Elizabeth's, and Mass General, to name a few.

Now, onto the bad news. The hospitals that have to step it up. The 6 "D" recipients (you may notice there are two hospitals where different campuses EACH earned a D grade for patient safety).

6 Massachusetts Hospitals That Received Patient Safety Grades Of "D":

HealthAlliance Clinton Hospital (Clinton Campus) - Clinton HealthAlliance Clinton Hospital (Leominster Campus) - Leominster MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham St. Vincent Hospital - Worcester U Mass Memorial Medical Center (Memorial Campus) - Worcester U Mass Memorial Medical Center (University Campus) - Worcester

Interestingly, the Leapfrog Group also lists the top 10 states that are home to the most "A" hospitals, and Massachusetts was not one of them. For more info, take a look at the full Leapfrog Group's ranking by clicking here.

