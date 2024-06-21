6 Massachusetts School Districts Named Best In America
We all know getting an education is paramount. What school district you're enrolled in, for the most part, largely predicts the quality of education you'll receive. Not just in academics, but overall guidance, after school programming, sports, etc.
6 Mass. School Districts Named 'Most Envied' In U.S.
I was a product of the school choice system. I was unable to attend high school in a affluent area of Boston's north shore. Masconomet Regional School District to this day is highly ranked.
While my two younger brothers attended Lynn Public Schools, I graduated Masco and my life was shaped differently because of it. Not to say I excelled at Masco, because I was a B- student, but for example, they had a high school radio station.
Test Prep Insight surveyed 3000 parents across America on what school districts they would send their kids and 6 districts in Massachusetts came in the top 250 in the U.S.
The following six school districts in Massachusetts are named "most envied".
Lexington Public Schools
Ranking: 78 out of 250
Public Schools of Brookline
Ranking: 85 of 250
Wellesley Public Schools
Ranking: 120 out of 250
Hopkinton Public Schools
Ranking: 138 out of 250
Newton Public Schools
Ranking: 155 out of 250.
Weston Public Schools
Ranking: 156 of 250
As you can see, it's no surprise the preceding school districts in Massachusetts align with affluent suburban cities within the commonwealth.
In western Massachusetts, the City of Pittsfield is planning on changing the current school district map and combing certain elementary schools resulting in more equality and less segregation within the student body of 5500.
