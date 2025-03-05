6 Months Loss of Mass. Driver’s License For This Health Condition

A friend of mine recently had his Massachusetts Driver's License revoked due to a seizure. How long did he lose it for? How did Massachusetts find out?

My cousin also had a brain seizure last year on the way to Red Sox game and it was one of the scariest things my uncle had experienced in his life. He is doing much better now and is on medication to help control the seizures. He is also too young to have a driver's license, but what if he had one?

Not anybody can drive, there are certain heath screenings you must pass in order to get your driver's license.

Slater Townsquare Media Berkshire Slater Townsquare Media Berkshire loading...

In Massachusetts if you've had a seizure you are now unable and ineligible to obtain a learner's permit or driver's license unless you can prove you are medically ok.

If you've had a seizure or any loss of consciousness while driving, you must come forward and report it to the Massachusetts RMV.

If you already have a learner's permit or driver's license, you must voluntarily surrender it or be subject to suspension or revocation until you have remained episode free for a period of at least 6 months.

Once you can prove the following with a note from a medical professional, you'll get your license to drive back (after six months):

The date of the most recent episode

The cause of the episode (type of disorder suffered)

The means by which the condition is controlled (including any medications and dosages)

The degree of impairment or disability suffered during an episode (extent of episode)

The probability of recurrence of the episode (including frequency of occurrence, degree of assurance that the event will not reoccur, and basis for estimate of probability)

A certification that, to a reasonable degree of medical certainty, the customer's medical condition and medications will not interfere with the safe operation of a motor vehicle -mass.gov

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker