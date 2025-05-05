6 Top Destinations For Kids When It Rains In Mass.

The forecast looks to put a damper on outside activities for the kids this week in Massachusetts. Sports practice and games will most likely experience some delays as well. So, what to do? Popcorn and movies after school? Video games? Our kids experience too much screen time, so we're on the hunt for some healthier activity!

6 Top Destinations for Kids When it Rains in Massachusetts

Ready Set Play in Pittsfield, MA

The Berkshires only indoor playground and birthday party center- Ready Set Play is the perfect place for little ones to explore, play, and imagine. Our indoor playground and kid’s birthday party venue is perfect for kids ages 2 to 12. We have a wide variety of fun and interactive play areas, including slides, ball pits, and much more to keep your kids having fun for hours.

Sky Zone Trampoline Park - Boston, Danvers, Everett

These trampoline parks are perfect for active kids, with wall-to-wall bounce areas, foam pits, and dodgeball courts. They also have toddler sessions for those younger visitors. Open daily, with 60-minute passes. Sky Zone is a go-to for burning energy and building coordination. -bostonsightseeing.us

Great Wolf Lodge - Boston, Fitchburg

This place is a massive indoor water park. Slides, lazy rivers, and a ropes course. Dry activities like arcades keep the fun going. Open daily, making it a splashy escape for ages 2–12 when the day is gray.

Seekonk Grand Prix in Seekonk, MA

This family fun center offers indoor attractions like a redesigned arcade, virtual reality games, a rock climbing wall, and a thrilling ropes course, ideal for kids 4 and older. This place is perfect for high-energy fun, especially on rainy days. -familydaysout.com

Rock Spot Climbing - Malden, Brookline, Dedham, South Boston

These climbing gyms offer bouldering and kid-friendly walls, fostering strength and confidence for ages 4+. for kids, perfect for adventurous spirits.

Aloha Mini Glow Golf in Peabody, MA

A Hawaiian-themed, glow-in-the-dark in-door course at The Northshore Mall, offering up to 54 holes for lots of play. Best for kids 4 and older, it’s open daily with super vibrant colors.