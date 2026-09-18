Berkshire County in the '80s was a fun time for me as a kid. I remember going to Coury's Drive-In in North Adams to watch movies like Batman and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids on the big screen. 1988 marked the opening of the Berkshire Mall, and what a positive impact that center had on the area. It was the hangout place for kids on the weekends, and who could forget family dinner night at The Ground Round? I loved doing my Christmas shopping there, and who could pass up a photo with Santa?

READ MORE: How Many of These Movies That Were Filmed in the Berkshires Have You Seen?

Of course, in those years many families throughout Berkshire County had a lot of similar items in their homes, whether it was a corded phone, fanny packs, the big JCPenney holiday catalog, or even Tupperware home gatherings. I'm sure you either hosted one or attended one at some point. Speaking of items from yesteryear, how many of the items below did you have in your home back then, and do you still have some of them today?

LOOK: 25 Everyday Objects From the 1980s You Totally Forgot About From kitchen gadgets to clunky electronics and classroom staples, the 1980s were packed with unforgettable everyday objects. Scroll through and see how many of these totally normal ’80s staples you remember. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

I had so many of these items growing up: phone books, a huge VHS collection, cassette tapes, even more than one boombox. Not to mention an NES and quite the library of NES cartridges, and I still have and play them. It's fun to look back at the items and technology we had decades ago when we lived in a simpler time. Wouldn't you agree?

KEEP READING: I mentioned the Berkshire Mall earlier; do you remember these stores?

65 Berkshire Mall Stores Remembered

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