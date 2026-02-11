Is This What Berkshire County Life Was Really Like in the ’80s?

Berkshire County and the '80s went hand in hand. I think it's safe to say the Berkshires embraced the '80s. I remember so many fun times, including going to The Berkshire Mall, which opened to the public in 1988, and renting VHS movies and Nintendo games from Video Studio and Adams Video in Adams and North Adams, along with seeing both Batman (1989) and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989) at Corey's Drive-In in North Adams. It was certainly a blast being a kid in the '80s.

Some of the funniest styles around of the day included acid wash jeans, mom jeans, and mullets, mullets, mullets. I remember my mother renting a camcorder for my elementary school Christmas play. The unit was huge, and nobody really seemed to know how to operate it that well. I remember my mom asking my dad if it was okay to film outside. Too funny, but that was the '80s.

Life in the '80s Photos...Berkshire County Can Relate

Below, we have included some fun photos of styles, entertainment, trends, and more during the '80s throughout the country. I think the Berkshires represented and embraced these styles pretty well, don't you?

The Berkshires had a Hard Time Letting Go of the '80s

One other thing I remember well is that as the '80s rolled into the '90s, it seemed like the Berkshires couldn't shake the style. My brother played in a heavy metal cover band in 1993/1994, and they were all still donning long hair, with some of the members sporting mullets. It looked like the band had just come out of a late '80s hair-metal video. It was a fun and simpler time. What are some of your fond memories of '80s life?

