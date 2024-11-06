Popular Restaurant Chain Shuts Down Massachusetts Location

Restaurants throughout Massachusetts seem to be dropping like flies. Chain restaurants like Friendly's, Chili's, and 99 Restaurants have all had to make difficult decisions of closing underperforming locations to stay above water. In addition, both Denny's and Wendy's have announced multiple closures. However, it hasn't been revealed at this point from either chain if the Massachusetts locations will be affected by these upcoming closures.

Speaking of 99 Restaurants, you may remember the chain recently shut down its Enfield, CT location. Now another location has fallen victim to closure. The Holyoke Mall location has officially shut down according to various news sources. The decision was made to close the Holyoke location when the lease was up which recently occurred.

While 99 Restaurants closing its Holyoke location isn't the end of the world (there are plenty of other places to eat in the mall) it's one less Massachusetts location in the 99 franchise for people to dine.

With the Holyoke location shutting down, the next nearby locations include Chicopee, West Springfield, and Springfield. Below are the exact addresses for these 99 Restaurant locations.

555 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA 01020

(413) 593-9909

1053 Riverdale St Unit A, West Springfield, MA 01089

(413) 858-1995

1371 Liberty St, Springfield, MA 01104

(413) 731-9999

If you have any questions regarding the Holyoke Mall closure you can call guest relations at: (866) 998-3558

