After Years In Business, Popular Restaurant Has Closed Massachusetts Location

Massachusetts continues to feel the effects of inflation and post-pandemic struggles. Residents are tightening their belts as they are focusing on trying to pay for everyday necessities while keeping a roof over their heads. Spending money on luxury-based items or eating out has fallen to the bottom of the priority list. This shift in priorities has led to the continuation of businesses shutting down in Massachusetts.

Another restaurant recently shut its doors in Holyoke. For years 99 Restaurants had a location at the Holyoke Mall but if you were planning on having the kids eat for free after a Red Sox victory at the Holyoke location think again. The kid-friendly restaurant has permanently closed inside the Holyoke Mall.

The restaurant's Holyoke Mall closure is listed on The Connecticut Scoop's list of Holyoke Mall store openings and closures. In addition, Google confirms this closure with a note in red that says "permanently closed."

If you live close to the Holyoke Mall and still want to enjoy a meal at The 99 Restaurants there are still some locations you can visit nearby including Springfield, West Springfield, Chicopee, and Westfield. It may be a little bit of a pain to travel to another location but at least there are still plenty of 99 Restaurants to choose from in Massachusetts.

