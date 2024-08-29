A Rude Awakening For Mass. Jurors

I recently wrapped up watching "Presumed Innocent" starring Jake Gyllenhaal on Apple TV. The show spends a lot of time in the courtroom and it got me thinking about jury duty. I've only been called for civic duty twice in my life. The first time, my letter went to the wrong address somehow and the other I never got chosen for.

Jury duty can be a big inconvenience for some people

I never had a chance to spend time participating in mock trial in high school, so I was always kind of fascinated by jury duty. That was before bills and children.

Jury duty does not pay well at all

If you're stuck on a lengthy trial, you could be hurting in your wallet.

At 48.2%, financial inconvenience was the primary reason people avoided serving. Our findings also found other valid reasons: 19.3% feared consequences from their employer, 15.7% didn't have access to child care for the duration of the trial, and 2.4% had religious responsibilities. -barprephero.com

How much do you get paid for jury duty in Massachusetts?

Your employer legally must provide three days worth of pay while you're sitting on the jury, after that you will get paid $50 per day.

Massachusetts says that, legally, employers cannot force their employees who are serving to use their sick or vacation time. Some employers will still pay even after the three days is past.

People who are unemployed can file for extra financial benefit for travel expenses.

California pays their jurors $15.00 a day.