Wanna Piss Off An Emergency Responder In Massachusetts?

I was on a jog this morning and during my normal looking around at the neighborhood houses, I came across a home that had their address displayed in massively sized numbers on their front door. I was like, wow, there is no mistaking what this guy's house number is!

Numbers On The Mailbox is Required, But It's Not Enough...

So, after thinking about it, I realized that hey, I don't think have numbers on my front door! Whoever lived in the house before me, though, had them on the original front door because I can see the number's outline on it.

As my run continued, I sort of noticed that MOST, if not all, houses did have their number on them. This got me questioning if I was breaking the law. I mean, I certainly am not not displaying my house number for any reason, they're just not on the door! I do have my address on my mailbox, though, so, I'm not a total jerk.

So, Is It Illegal Not To Display Your House Number In Massachusetts?

Yes it is! Why?

Well, the main reason...

Seconds Count in an Emergency

• Protect your family and your property by having large visible house numbers.

• Firefighters, police officers, and paramedics find you faster when your home is properly marked.

• A visitor, child or injured person may be unable to give clear directions.

• Emergency personnel from a neighboring community may be unfamiliar with your area.

Use Large Visible Numbers

• Numbers need to be at least 4-inches in height and facing the street.

• Put the numbers under lighting, and use numbers with a contrasting background, so they will be visible at night.

• Be sure to use the E-911 address for the property.

• If your driveway is long, post your house number on both sides of a mailbox or sign pole at the end of the driveway near the road.

• Be sure to keep numbers visible by trimming trees and bushes.

It’s the Law!

• Massachusetts General Laws C. 148, S. 59. specifies that every building in the state must have clearly visible address numbers posted.

Information courtesy of mass.gov