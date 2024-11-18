Massachusetts has undergone a tremendous amount of business closures over the past few years. Everything from retail stores, restaurants, banks, gas stations, and more have closed their doors for one reason or another. As shopping trends move in an online direction along with price increases, these businesses have to shut down some of their locations and/or retool their business model to stay alive.

It was recently revealed that American auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts will close over 700 stores in 2025. This means many jobs will be cut as well. The reason for the upcoming closures is what you may have expected, financial strain.

According to a company press release Advance Auto Parts is executing a strategic plan to improve business performance with a focus on core retail improvements. The company has identified opportunities that it believes can improve the adjusted operating income margin by more than 500-basis points through fiscal 2027. This strategic plan is anchored on three pillars outlined below to put the company on the path to deliver consistent profitable growth.

The three pillars referenced in the company's release include:

Store operations

This includes the closing of hundreds of locations.

Merchandising Excellence

Bringing parts to the market faster, enhancing the availability of parts, and offering better pricing and promotions.

Supply Chain

Includes consolidating distribution centers, lowering freight costs, improving productivity, and opening 60 market hub locations by mid-2027.

Will Any Massachusetts Stores be Part of the 2025 Closures?

The company hasn't released the list of stores on the chopping block as of this writing but with over 80 locations in Massachusetts alone, I wouldn't be surprised if a few Bay State stores are forced to shut their doors. Advance Auto Parts has locations throughout the state. The areas with the most stores include Worcester, Springfield, Pittsfield, and Brockton as all four locations have three stores each. You can see a complete list of stores in Massachusetts by going here.

