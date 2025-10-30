Halloween is tomorrow, and it will be a candy haven for many children throughout Massachusetts. Even though Halloween is upon us, some people still haven't purchased their candy for the little ghouls that will be ringing their doorbells and knocking on their doors for those magical treats.

Did you know that, according to CashNetUSA, Americans may spend around $4.6 billion on Halloween candy this year? That’s around 12.5% of the nation’s annual candy budget. However, many people are planning on spending less on candy. Candy, like most food, has increased in price, and cutting back is the only option for many people, as too many sweets may be too rich for some people's budgets.

If you haven't purchased your Halloween candy yet, you may want to hold off on going to your regular go-to store for candy because CashNetUSA has discovered the most affordable grocery store for Halloween candy in Massachusetts.

Which Grocery Store in Massachusetts is the Most Affordable for Halloween Candy?

According to a study conducted by CashNet USA, Walmart, Target, Big Y...none of those are the most affordable grocers for Halloween candy in the state. If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck in the Halloween candy department, then you want to head to Price Rite. The study found that candy is -21.76% cheaper at Price Rite than at other stores in Massachusetts. So, if you have some last-minute candy shopping to do and there is a Price Rite nearby, you may want to stop there for you're Halloween candy savings.

Where Can I Find A Price Rite Store in Massachusetts?

Price Rite has over 15 locations in Massachusetts, including Springfield, Worcester, and Westfield. You can find a list of Price Rite locations in Massachusetts by going here.

